Sophie's Misfortunes

Movie Synopsis:

Since her castle, the little Sophie can not resist the temptation of the forbidden and what she loves most is to do stupid things with her cousin Paul. When her parents decide to join America, Sophie is delighted. A year later, she is back in France with her horrible stepmother, Mrs. Fichini. But Sophie is going to count on the help of her two friends, the little girls and their mother, Madame de Fleurville to escape the clutches of that woman.