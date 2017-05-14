* × Change Settings

Sophie's Misfortunes Les malheurs de Sophie

5.6 / 178 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 14th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
?
new Sophie's Misfortunes poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 20th May 2017.

Directed by:

Christophe Honoré

Written by:

Christophe Honoré, Gilles Taurand and La Comtesse de Ségur

Produced by:

Philippe Martin

Starring:

Caroline Grant, Anaïs Demoustier, Golshifteh Farahani, Muriel Robin, Céleste Carrale and Aélys Le Nevé

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Since her castle, the little Sophie can not resist the temptation of the forbidden and what she loves most is to do stupid things with her cousin Paul. When her parents decide to join America, Sophie is delighted. A year later, she is back in France with her horrible stepmother, Mrs. Fichini. But Sophie is going to count on the help of her two friends, the little girls and their mother, Madame de Fleurville to escape the clutches of that woman.

Reviews

Sophie's Misfortunes Cast

Caroline Grant

Caroline Grant headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Anaïs Demoustier

Anaïs Demoustier headshot

Date of Birth:

29 September 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Golshifteh Farahani

Golshifteh Farahani headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Muriel Robin

Muriel Robin headshot

Date of Birth:

2 August 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Céleste Carrale

Céleste Carrale headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Aélys Le Nevé

Aélys Le Nevé headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 14:31 14th May 2017