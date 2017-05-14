Since her castle, the little Sophie can not resist the temptation of the forbidden and what she loves most is to do stupid things with her cousin Paul. When her parents decide to join America, Sophie is delighted. A year later, she is back in France with her horrible stepmother, Mrs. Fichini. But Sophie is going to count on the help of her two friends, the little girls and their mother, Madame de Fleurville to escape the clutches of that woman.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Sophie's Misfortunes
29 September 1987
Unknown
Unknown
Sophie's Misfortunes
10 July 1983
Unknown
5' 6½" (1.69 m)
Sophie's Misfortunes
2 August 1955
Unknown
Unknown
Sophie's Misfortunes
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Sophie's Misfortunes
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Sophie's Misfortunes