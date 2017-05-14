* × Change Settings

Our Father The Bouncer

Seret Release Date

Sunday 14th May 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Meni Yaish

Written by:

Meni Yaish

Starring:

Moris Cohen, Rotem Zissman-Cohen, Alon Dahan, Dan Mor, Herzl Tobey and Haim Zanati

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This is a story of fatherhood. Ovadia is the strongest and most violent doorman of Tel Aviv night clubs. He has no fear of anything and he never lost a fight. His biggest dream is to become a father, he and his wife Rachel are trying to get pregnant for almost five years. A small time gangster named Shalom Shalom Rozental sees a great potential in Ovadia. Ovadia sees this as great option to start an expensive treatment for his wife. As soon as Rachel gets pregnant, he decides to stop working for Shalom. It's not that easy.

Our Father Cast

Moris Cohen

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Rotem Zissman-Cohen

Date of Birth:

2 August 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Alon Dahan

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Dan Mor

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Herzl Tobey

Date of Birth:

3 July 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Haim Zanati

Date of Birth:

11 August 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

