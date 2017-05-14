Movie Synopsis:

Still Here brings together the existential ponderings of the people around us who most deserve to be listened to, those who have lived the longest. We travel the world hearing memories of love and loss, of joy and hardship. As these nonagenarians and centenarians look back on life, which memories do they most cherish? Which moments do they most often recall? Is suffering and struggle prerequisite to achieving happiness and peace? These characters are a diverse and surprising collection of ordinary people who are living extraordinary lives. Their stories of work, play, love and death are interspersed with current pleasures of song, nature, food and fishing, the effect of which is a symphony of experience to the sound of what it is to be old and what it means to be human.