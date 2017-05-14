We the Workers

Shot over a six-year period (2009-15) mainly in the industrial heartland of south China, a major hub in the global supply chain, this film follows labour activists as they find common grounds with workers, helping them to negotiate with local officials and factory owners over wages and working conditions.
Threats, attacks, detention and boredom become part of their daily lives as they struggle to strengthen worker solidarity in the face of threats and pressures from police and their employers. In the process, we see in their words and actions the emergence of a nascent working class consciousness and labour movement in China.