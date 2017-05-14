* × Change Settings

We the Workers

6.8 / 12 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 14th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
?
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Wenhai Huang

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Chinese

Runtime:

2 hours 54 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Shot over a six-year period (2009-15) mainly in the industrial heartland of south China, a major hub in the global supply chain, this film follows labour activists as they find common grounds with workers, helping them to negotiate with local officials and factory owners over wages and working conditions.

Threats, attacks, detention and boredom become part of their daily lives as they struggle to strengthen worker solidarity in the face of threats and pressures from police and their employers. In the process, we see in their words and actions the emergence of a nascent working class consciousness and labour movement in China.

Reviews

Recommendations

