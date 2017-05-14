* × Change Settings

Hubert Butler Witness to the Future

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 15th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
?
new Hubert Butler Witness to the Future poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Johnny Gogan

Written by:

Johnny Gogan

Produced by:

Johnny Gogan

Starring:

Chris Agee, Fintan O'Toole, Roy Foster and Olivia O'Leary

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Hubert Butler was a leading voice in post World War 2 human rights, using insights he had gathered working and writing in Eastern Europe before and after the war. He exposed the scale of the Nazi inspired Croatian genocide and his work focused on the role played by the Christian Churches, in particular the Catholic Church. For this work he was labelled a communist in his home country of Ireland which was exorcised by the imprisonment of the Archbishop of Zagreb Aloysius Stepinac in 1946. As Butler was being silenced at home, Ireland was playing host (perhaps unwittingly) to former Croatian war-time Minister of the Interior Andrija Artukovic. Butler subsequently exposed this. Artukovic was finally put on trial in Zagreb in 1985. Above all, Hubert Butler recognised in the impunity of these war-time atrocities the seeds of future discord in Yugoslavia. Hubert Butler became an overnight publishing success at the age of 85 with publications emerging in Dublin, New York, London and Paris.

Reviews

Hubert Butler Witness to the Future Cast

