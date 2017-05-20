Raphael - Lord of the Arts

Movie Synopsis:

Raphael - the Lord of the Arts is the first film adaptation of the life and work of one of the most famous artists in the world, Raphael Sanzio. Few figures in the history of art have lived a life so full of intensity and fascination. He died young, aged 37, and yet managed to leave an indelible mark on the artistic world. In a well-balanced dialogue between historical reconstruction and expert commentary, the film retraces the most significant moments of Raphael's life. Set in 20 locations, two of which are major exclusives - the Vatican Logge and Cardinal Bibbiena's apartment in the Apostolic Palace - the film explores more than 30 works of art, including the most famous and most representative of Raphael's work. Beauty comes to life through the brushwork and enduring genius of one of the most talented artists the world has ever known.