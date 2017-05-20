* × Change Settings

Raphael - Lord of the Arts Raffaello: Il Principe delle Arti

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 23rd May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
Contains no material likely to offend or harm. Suitable for all ages.
Directed by:

Luca Viotto

Starring:

Marco Cocci, Angela Curri, Vincenzo Farinella, Enrico Lo Verso, Antonio Natali and Antonio Paolucci

Genre:

Biography

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Raphael - the Lord of the Arts is the first film adaptation of the life and work of one of the most famous artists in the world, Raphael Sanzio. Few figures in the history of art have lived a life so full of intensity and fascination. He died young, aged 37, and yet managed to leave an indelible mark on the artistic world. In a well-balanced dialogue between historical reconstruction and expert commentary, the film retraces the most significant moments of Raphael's life. Set in 20 locations, two of which are major exclusives - the Vatican Logge and Cardinal Bibbiena's apartment in the Apostolic Palace - the film explores more than 30 works of art, including the most famous and most representative of Raphael's work. Beauty comes to life through the brushwork and enduring genius of one of the most talented artists the world has ever known.

Raphael - Lord of the Arts Cast

Marco Cocci

Marco Cocci headshot

Date of Birth:

5 September 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Raphael - Lord of the Arts

Angela Curri

Angela Curri headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Raphael - Lord of the Arts

Vincenzo Farinella

Vincenzo Farinella headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Raphael - Lord of the Arts

Enrico Lo Verso

Enrico Lo Verso headshot

Date of Birth:

18 January 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Raphael - Lord of the Arts

Antonio Natali

Antonio Natali headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Raphael - Lord of the Arts

Antonio Paolucci

Antonio Paolucci headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Raphael - Lord of the Arts

