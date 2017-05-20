* × Change Settings

Spark: A Space Tail

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 28th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2017
?
new Spark: A Space Tail poster
Contains mild threat and fantasy violence. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Friday 26th May 2017
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 1 cinema

Official Site:

sparkaspacetail.com

Directed by:

Aaron Woodley

Written by:

Doug Hadders, Robert Reece, Adam Rotstein and Aaron Woodley

Produced by:

Tracy Grant, Woo-Kyung Jung, Youngki Lee, Harry Linden and Jun Zheng

Starring:

Jessica Biel, Hilary Swank, Susan Sarandon, Patrick Stewart, Jace Norman and Athena Karkanis

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Thirteen years ago, the power-mad General Zhong seized control of Planet Bana and tore it to pieces in the process. Now splintered into hundreds of shards, Zhong is Bana's evil-overlord, ruling with an iron fist. Enter Spark, a teenage monkey and his friends, Vix, a battle-ready fox, and Chunk, a tech-savvy pig. Spark learns of Zhong's secret plan to take over the universe by capturing a giant space monster known as the Kraken - a beast that has the power to create black holes. If Zhong manages to harness the Kraken's power, he'll have history's deadliest weapon at his fingertips, and it's up to Spark and his friends to stop him. Spark's journey takes him to the farthest reaches of the universe, where he encounters great dangers and discovers the secret of his true identity. An action-packed space adventure full of humor and heart, Spark is the story of a boy who takes on great responsibility and in the process discovers his rightful place in the universe.

Reviews

Spark: A Space Tail Cast

Jessica Biel

Date of Birth:

3 March 1982

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spark: A Space Tail

Hilary Swank

Date of Birth:

30 July 1974

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Logan LuckySpark: A Space Tail

Susan Sarandon

Date of Birth:

4 October 1946

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bad Mom's ChristmasSpark: A Space Tail

Patrick Stewart

Date of Birth:

13 July 1940

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Emoji MovieSpark: A Space Tail

Jace Norman

Date of Birth:

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spark: A Space Tail

Athena Karkanis

Date of Birth:

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spark: A Space Tail

Last update was at 10:10 20th May 2017