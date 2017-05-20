* × Change Settings

Cities of Sleep

DocHouse Release Date

Thursday 25th May 2017
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Official Site:

citiesofsleep.com

Directed by:

Shaunak Sen

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Cities of Sleep displays the tremendous social and political pressure that sleep exerts on the homeless in Delhi, where securing a safe sleeping spot can often become a question of life and death.

