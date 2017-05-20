Movie Synopsis:

Everyone in the Osayande family worries about Isoken. Although she has what appears to have a perfect life - beautiful, successful and surrounded by great family and friends - Isoken is still unmarried at 34 which, in a culture obsessed with married, is serious cause for concern. Things come to a head at her youngest sister's wedding when her overbearing mother thrusts her into an orchestrated matchmaking with the ultimate Edo man, Osaze. Osaze is handsome, successful and from a good family, making him perfect Nigerian husband material. But in an unexpected turn of events, Isoken meets Kevin who she finds herself falling in love with and he just might be what she truly wants in a partner. The only problem is, not only is he not an Edo man, he is Oyinbo (Caucasian). Isoken is a romantic dramedy that explores cultural expectations, racial stereotypes and the bonds that unite families in touching, dramatic and comedic ways.