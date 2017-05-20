* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Isoken

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 26th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2017
?
new Isoken poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Wednesday 24th May 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 2 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Jadesola Osiberu

Written by:

Jadesola Osiberu

Produced by:

Jadesola Osiberu

Starring:

Dakore Akande, Joseph Benjamin, Marc Rhys, Funke Akindele, Damilola Adegbite and Lydia Forson

Genre:

Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Everyone in the Osayande family worries about Isoken. Although she has what appears to have a perfect life - beautiful, successful and surrounded by great family and friends - Isoken is still unmarried at 34 which, in a culture obsessed with married, is serious cause for concern. Things come to a head at her youngest sister's wedding when her overbearing mother thrusts her into an orchestrated matchmaking with the ultimate Edo man, Osaze. Osaze is handsome, successful and from a good family, making him perfect Nigerian husband material. But in an unexpected turn of events, Isoken meets Kevin who she finds herself falling in love with and he just might be what she truly wants in a partner. The only problem is, not only is he not an Edo man, he is Oyinbo (Caucasian). Isoken is a romantic dramedy that explores cultural expectations, racial stereotypes and the bonds that unite families in touching, dramatic and comedic ways.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Isoken is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Isoken.

Isoken Cast

Dakore Akande

Dakore Akande headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Isoken

Joseph Benjamin

Joseph Benjamin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Isoken

Marc Rhys

Marc Rhys headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Isoken

Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele headshot

Date of Birth:

24 August 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Isoken

Damilola Adegbite

Damilola Adegbite headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Isoken

Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Isoken

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:10 20th May 2017