Offensive

Triple Six Horror Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 28th May 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Jonathan Ford

Written by:

Jonathan Ford

Produced by:

Anne Davaud and Jonathan Ford

Starring:

Russell Floyd, Lisa Eichhorn, Fred Adenis, Timothy Morand, Angela Dixon and Etienne Fouillade

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Retired couple, Bernard and Helen Martin, inherit a house in rural France. Bernard's father had liberated this same village from the Nazis, during the Second World War, in a rage fueled, killing spree. This peaceful couple quickly become the target of a cruel gang of street kids, who terrorise the village. Plugged into their devices and devoid of empathy, they are a new breed of technological psychopath... Bernard and Helen's lives become a living hell as they are harassed and tormented by the gang. When pushed beyond breaking point, right or wrong no longer matters, survival is everything! Can Bernard live up to his father's legend ? And could they live with the consequences ? This is the old generation vs the new! Written by The Auteur.

Offensive Cast

Russell Floyd

Russell Floyd headshot

Date of Birth:

1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Offensive

Lisa Eichhorn

Lisa Eichhorn headshot

Date of Birth:

4 February 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Offensive

Fred Adenis

Fred Adenis headshot

Date of Birth:

1 March 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Offensive

Timothy Morand

Timothy Morand headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Offensive

Angela Dixon

Angela Dixon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Offensive

Etienne Fouillade

Etienne Fouillade headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Offensive

