Queen of Walking

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Monday 29th May 2017
Current Status:complete

At Cambridge Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Seung-hwa Baek

Starring:

Sae-byeok Kim, Joo-hee Park, Eun-kyung Shim and Ji-won Yoon

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Man-Bok is a high school student. She suffers from severe motion sickness and can't ride any vehicle as a result. As she can't tale the bus to school she has to walk for 2 hours everyday to attend classes which leaves her too tired to focus in classes. When a teacher finds this out she decides that Man-Bok might have a talent for walking as she seems to have a lot of stamina and introduces her to the sports coach. And thus, begins her tryst with the lesser heard sports of "Race walking.

Reviews

