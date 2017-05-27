Queen of Walking

Movie Synopsis:

Man-Bok is a high school student. She suffers from severe motion sickness and can't ride any vehicle as a result. As she can't tale the bus to school she has to walk for 2 hours everyday to attend classes which leaves her too tired to focus in classes. When a teacher finds this out she decides that Man-Bok might have a talent for walking as she seems to have a lot of stamina and introduces her to the sports coach. And thus, begins her tryst with the lesser heard sports of "Race walking.