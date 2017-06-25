Tells the true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur. The film follows Shakur from his early days in New York City to his evolution into being one of the world's most recognized and influential voices before his untimely death at the age of 25. Against all odds, Shakur's raw talent, powerful lyrics and revolutionary mind-set propelled him into becoming a cultural icon whose legacy continues to grow long after his passing. ALL EYEZ ON ME stars Kat Graham, Lauren Cohan, Hill Harper, Jamal Woolard, Danai Gurira and Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Tupac Shakur.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
All Eyez on Me
14 February 1978
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Black PantherAll Eyez on Me
5 September 1989
Unknown
5' 2¼" (1.58 m)
All Eyez on Me
23 August 1983
Unknown
5' 6½" (1.69 m)
All Eyez on Me
Unknown
Unknown
6' 5" (1.96 m)
All Eyez on Me
Unknown
Unknown
6' 3" (1.91 m)
All Eyez on Me