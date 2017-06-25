* × Change Settings

All Eyez on Me

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2017
?
All Eyez on Me poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Wednesday 28th June 2017 - view the list.

Directed by:

Benny Boom

Written by:

Jeremy Haft, Eddie Gonzalez and Steven Bagatourian

Produced by:

David Robinson and James G. Robinson

Starring:

Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira, Kat Graham, Annie Ilonzeh, Dominic L. Santana and Jamal Woolard

Genres:

Biography, Drama, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Tells the true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur. The film follows Shakur from his early days in New York City to his evolution into being one of the world's most recognized and influential voices before his untimely death at the age of 25. Against all odds, Shakur's raw talent, powerful lyrics and revolutionary mind-set propelled him into becoming a cultural icon whose legacy continues to grow long after his passing. ALL EYEZ ON ME stars Kat Graham, Lauren Cohan, Hill Harper, Jamal Woolard, Danai Gurira and Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Tupac Shakur.

Reviews

All Eyez on Me Cast

Demetrius Shipp Jr.

Demetrius Shipp Jr. headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All Eyez on Me

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira headshot

Date of Birth:

14 February 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Black PantherAll Eyez on Me

Kat Graham

Kat Graham headshot

Date of Birth:

5 September 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2¼" (1.58 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All Eyez on Me

Annie Ilonzeh

Annie Ilonzeh headshot

Date of Birth:

23 August 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All Eyez on Me

Dominic L. Santana

Dominic L. Santana headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5" (1.96 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All Eyez on Me

Jamal Woolard

Jamal Woolard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All Eyez on Me

Recommendations

