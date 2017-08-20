* × Change Settings

Dennis Skinner: Nature of the Beast

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
?
Dennis Skinner: Nature of the Beast poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 8th September 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Daniel Draper

Written by:

Daniel Draper

Produced by:

Daniel Draper and Christie Allanson

Starring:

Dennis Skinner

Genres:

Biography, Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A portrait of the committed socialist, trade unionist and Labour politician Dennis Skinner. Nature of The Beast traces his rise as a political icon and examines his hinterland.

Dennis Skinner: Nature of the Beast Cast

Dennis Skinner

Dennis Skinner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dennis Skinner: Nature of the Beast

Last update was at 07:35 20th August 2017