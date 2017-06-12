* × Change Settings

Dying Laughing

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 16th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
Dying Laughing poster
Contains strong language and sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Lloyd Stanton and Paul Toogood

Produced by:

Suli McCullough, Samantha Phillips, Lloyd Stanton, Paul Toogood and Daphne Wayans

Starring:

Stephen K. Amos, Dave Attell, Sandra Bernhard, Frankie Boyle, Jo Brand, Neal Brennan, Cedric the Entertainer, Billy Connolly, Steve Coogan, Omid Djalili, Mike Epps, Jamie Foxx, Gilbert Gottfried, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Eddie Izzard, Sean Lock, Lee Mack, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld, Garry Shandling, Sarah Silverman, Frank Skinner and Victoria Wood

Genres:

Comedy, Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Whilst painters, writers, musicians even dancers are talked about as Artists, stand-up comedians are often regarded as mere entertainers - yet their work has possibly more direct effect on an audience than any other art form. These are social and cultural commentators who at their best can change the way we think about important matters whilst making us howl with laughter. A stand-up comedian must be the writer, the director and the star performer, and unlike any other performance there is no rehearsal, no practice, no safety net, the stand-up can only work in front of a live audience - with feedback being instantaneous and often brutal. For most people baring their soul to then have an audience boo or heckle them would be a life-changing trauma, for stand-ups it's a weekly challenge. Dying Laughing is a unique glimpse into the agony and ecstasy of performance along with an singular examination into the day-to-day life of a professional stand-up.

Reviews

