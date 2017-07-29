* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Quest

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-February 2018
?
Quest poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 18th August 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 24th August 2017.

Directed by:

Santiago Rizzo

Written by:

Santiago Rizzo and Darren Anderson

Produced by:

Debbie Brubaker and Santiago Rizzo

Starring:

Lakeith Stanfield, Lou Diamond Phillips, Betsy Brandt, Dash Mihok, Marlyne Barrett and Allen Maldonado

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mills is a middle schooler addicted to tagging. His home life is mess with an abusive dad and a mom who doesn't believe him. His school life isn't much better. A sympathetic teacher and champion of at risk kids enters his life, Tim. And as much as Mills pulls away, he finds himself compelled to try to trust, just one more time.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Quest is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Quest.

Quest Cast

Lakeith Stanfield

Lakeith Stanfield headshot

Date of Birth:

12 August 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Quest

Lou Diamond Phillips

Lou Diamond Phillips headshot

Date of Birth:

17 February 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Quest

Betsy Brandt

Betsy Brandt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Quest

Dash Mihok

Dash Mihok headshot

Date of Birth:

24 May 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Quest

Marlyne Barrett

Marlyne Barrett headshot

Date of Birth:

13 September 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Quest

Allen Maldonado

Allen Maldonado headshot

Date of Birth:

20 May 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Quest

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:25 29th July 2017