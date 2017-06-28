* × Change Settings

Tommy's Honour

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
Tommy's Honour poster
Contains mild bad language, sex references and distressing scenes. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 8 cinemas on Sunday 2nd July 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 4 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Jason Connery

Written by:

Pamela Marin and Kevin Cook

Produced by:

Keith Bank, Jim Kreutzer, Bob Last and Tim Moore

Starring:

Ophelia Lovibond, Sam Neill, Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden, Peter Ferdinando and Max Deacon

Genres:

Biography, Drama, Romance, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In every generation, a torch passes from father to son. And that timeless dynamic is the beating heart of Tommy's Honour - an intimate, powerfully moving tale of the real-life founders of the modern game of golf.

Tommy's Honour Cast

Ophelia Lovibond

Ophelia Lovibond headshot

Date of Birth:

19 February 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tommy's Honour

Sam Neill

Sam Neill headshot

Date of Birth:

14 September 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The CommuterThor: RagnarökTommy's Honour

Peter Mullan

Peter Mullan headshot

Date of Birth:

2 November 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tommy's Honour

Jack Lowden

Jack Lowden headshot

Date of Birth:

2 June 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

England Is MineTommy's Honour

Peter Ferdinando

Peter Ferdinando headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tommy's Honour

Max Deacon

Max Deacon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tommy's Honour

