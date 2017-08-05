* × Change Settings

Thomas & Friends: Journey Beyond Sodor

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-February 2018
?
Thomas & Friends: Journey Beyond Sodor poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 104 cinemas on Friday 25th August 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 27th August 2017.

Directed by:

David Stoten

Written by:

Andrew Brenner, Britt Allcroft and Wilbert Awdry

Starring:

Mark Moraghan, Hugh Bonneville, Jules de Jongh, Teresa Gallagher, John Hasler and Steven Kynman

Genre:

Animation

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Join Thomas and his friends in this exciting adventure to the mainland that shows us friendship is more important than being the favorite engine. Can Thomas and the new experimental engines save James and help bring him back to the Island of Sodor.

Reviews

Thomas & Friends: Journey Beyond Sodor Cast

Mark Moraghan

Mark Moraghan headshot

Date of Birth:

1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thomas & Friends: Journey Beyond Sodor

Hugh Bonneville

Hugh Bonneville headshot

Date of Birth:

10 November 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thomas & Friends: Journey Beyond SodorBreathePaddington 2

Jules de Jongh

Jules de Jongh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thomas & Friends: Journey Beyond Sodor

Teresa Gallagher

Teresa Gallagher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thomas & Friends: Journey Beyond Sodor

John Hasler

John Hasler headshot

Date of Birth:

21 April 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thomas & Friends: Journey Beyond Sodor

Steven Kynman

Steven Kynman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thomas & Friends: Journey Beyond Sodor

Last update was at 21:40 5th August 2017