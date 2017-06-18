* × Change Settings

Tubelight

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 23rd June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2017
?
Tubelight poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 14 cinemas on Friday 23rd June 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 7th July 2017.

Directed by:

Kabir Khan

Written by:

Manurishi Chadha, Kabir Khan, Alejandro Monteverde and Parveez Sheikh

Produced by:

Amar Butala, Kabir Khan, Salma Khan and Salman Khan

Starring:

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Zhu Zhu, Om Puri, Sohail Khan and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Genres:

Adventure, Drama, History, War

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a small picturesque town in North India, Laxman lives with his younger brother Bharat. The two have no other family and are inseparable. Laxman's world comes crashing down, when war breaks out and Bharat gets drafted into the Army. A helpless Bharat leaves a devastated Laxman behind. News from the border only worsens, as the tension continues to escalate. Seeing the carnage around him and worried for his brother, Laxman decides he must stop this conflict and get his brother back.

Reviews

Tubelight Cast

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

2 November 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Salman Khan

Salman Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

27 December 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Zhu Zhu

Zhu Zhu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Om Puri

Om Puri headshot

Date of Birth:

18 October 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

20 December 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 09:05 18th June 2017