SHOT! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
?
SHOT! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock poster
Contains very strong language, drug misuse, drug references and nudity. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Wednesday 12th July 2017

Directed by:

Barney Clay

Produced by:

Danny Gabai, Monica Hampton, Marisa Polvino and Sal Scamardo

Starring:

Mick Rock

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

SHOT! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock is an odyssey into the colorful and crazy recesses of rock 'n' roll's history. A reckless joyride that delves deep into the mind of rock's greatest living photographer: Mick Rock. Told through the distorted lens of rock 'n' roll mythology, icon-maker, psychedelic explorer, shambolic poet and custodian of dreams, Mick Rock navigates his story from the glam rock shimmer of London to the snarl of NYC punk, and deep into the new millennium. Awaiting heart surgery after after a series of heart attacks, Mick turns inward to face himself - his past, the present and the future that will be born from the ashes of his resurrection. He stretched his nervous system to the limit to bring us the iconic images of the likes of David Bowie, Syd Barrett, Blondie, Queen, Lou Reed and Iggy Pop. He shot them all and imprinted them on our collective psyche forever. "I'm still in awe of the power of the camera and its magical reflections. In many ways I love it more than ever.

Reviews

SHOT! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock Cast

Mick Rock

Mick Rock headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

SHOT! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:30 2nd July 2017