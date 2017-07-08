* × Change Settings

Freesia

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 29th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-January 2018
?
Freesia poster
Contains moderate violence, occasional bloody images and moderate bad language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Conor Ibrahiem

Written by:

Conor Ibrahiem

Produced by:

Conor Ibrahiem

Starring:

Afsaneh Dehrouyeh, Aqib Khan, Mouna Albakry, Richard Crehan, David Turner and Amir Rahimzadeh

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A multi-narrative journey that weaves between three families in present-day Bradford, where three worlds collide and leave a Muslim scholar fighting for his life. Yusif, the son of Mosque scholar Rehman, is doing his best to keep his dad's dream at arms length. Zac is from a White working class family whose troubles hit fifth gear due to his radical behaviour. Khadija is second generation Iraqi and a recent graduate in Politics whose ambitions are about to be put to the test. Fuelled by yet another grooming case making the headlines, they must face the storm before the calm - and they call it 'Islamophobia".

Reviews

Freesia Cast

Afsaneh Dehrouyeh

Afsaneh Dehrouyeh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Freesia

Aqib Khan

Aqib Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

24 August 1994

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Freesia

Mouna Albakry

Mouna Albakry headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Freesia

Richard Crehan

Richard Crehan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Freesia

David Turner

David Turner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Freesia

Amir Rahimzadeh

Amir Rahimzadeh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Freesia

