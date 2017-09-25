* × Change Settings

Hellraiser

7.0 / 81190 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
Hellraiser poster
Contains strong and bloody violence. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 11 cinemas on Friday 13th October 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 26th October 2017.

Directed by:

Clive Barker

Written by:

Clive Barker

Produced by:

Christopher Figg

Starring:

Andrew Robinson, Clare Higgins, Ashley Laurence, Sean Chapman, Oliver Smith and Robert Hines

Genres:

Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Clive Barker's feature directing debut graphically depicts the tale of a man and wife who move into an old house and discover a hideous creature - the man's half-brother, who is also the woman's former lover - hiding upstairs. Having lost his earthly body to a trio of S&M demons, the Cenobites, he is brought back into existence by a drop of blood on the floor. He soon forces his former mistress to bring him his necessary human sacrifices to complete his body... but the Cenobites won't be happy about this.

Reviews

Hellraiser Cast

Andrew Robinson

Andrew Robinson headshot

Date of Birth:

14 February 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Clare Higgins

Clare Higgins headshot

Date of Birth:

10 November 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Ashley Laurence

Ashley Laurence headshot

Date of Birth:

28 May 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Sean Chapman

Sean Chapman headshot

Date of Birth:

2 June 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Oliver Smith

Oliver Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Robert Hines

Robert Hines headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

