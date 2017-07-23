* × Change Settings

Le doulos

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-February 2018
Le doulos poster
Contains moderate violence. Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 11th August 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 17th August 2017.

Directed by:

Jean-Pierre Melville

Written by:

Pierre Lesou and Jean-Pierre Melville

Produced by:

Carlo Ponti

Starring:

Jean-Paul Belmondo, Serge Reggiani, Jean Desailly, René Lefèvre, Marcel Cuvelier and Philippe March

Genres:

Crime, Thriller

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Burglar Maurice Faugel has just finished his sentence. He murders Gilbert Vanovre, a receiver, and steals the loot of a break-in. He is also preparing a house-breaking, and his friend Silien brings him the needed equipment. But Silien is a police informer... A movie whose "all characters are two-faced, all characters are false", according to director Jean-Pierre Melville.

Reviews

Le doulos Cast

Jean-Paul Belmondo

Jean-Paul Belmondo headshot

Date of Birth:

9 April 1933

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Journey Through French CinemaLe doulos

Serge Reggiani

Serge Reggiani headshot

Date of Birth:

2 May 1922

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Le doulos

Jean Desailly

Jean Desailly headshot

Date of Birth:

24 August 1920

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Le doulos

René Lefèvre

René Lefèvre headshot

Date of Birth:

7 March 1898

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Le doulos

Marcel Cuvelier

Marcel Cuvelier headshot

Date of Birth:

14 May 1924

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Le doulos

Philippe March

Philippe March headshot

Date of Birth:

11 December 1924

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Le doulos

Last update was at 08:24 23rd July 2017