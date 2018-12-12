* × Change Settings

Mary Poppins Returns

Unrated

European Premiere

Wednesday 12th December 2018
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2019
?
Mary Poppins Returns poster
Contains very mild threat. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Rob Marshall

Written by:

David Magee, P.L. Travers, John DeLuca and Rob Marshall

Produced by:

John DeLuca, Rob Marshall, Angus More Gordon, Marc Platt and Michael Zimmer

Starring:

Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Emily Mortimer, Angela Lansbury, Dick Van Dyke, Julie Walters and Ben Whishaw

Genres:

Family, Fantasy, Musical

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In Depression-era London, a now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, along with Michael's three children, are visited by the enigmatic Mary Poppins following a personal loss. Through her unique magical skills, and with the aid of her friend Jack, she helps the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives.

Mary Poppins Returns Cast

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt headshot

Date of Birth:

23 February 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jungle CruiseAnimal CrackersMary Poppins Returns

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep headshot

Date of Birth:

22 June 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary Poppins ReturnsLittle Women

Colin Firth

Colin Firth headshot

Date of Birth:

10 September 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary Poppins Returns

Emily Mortimer

Emily Mortimer headshot

Date of Birth:

1 December 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary Poppins Returns

Angela Lansbury

Angela Lansbury headshot

Date of Birth:

16 October 1925

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary Poppins Returns

Dick Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke headshot

Date of Birth:

13 December 1925

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary Poppins Returns

Julie Walters

Julie Walters headshot

Date of Birth:

22 February 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Queen's CorgiWild RoseMary Poppins Returns

Ben Whishaw

Ben Whishaw headshot

Date of Birth:

14 October 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary Poppins ReturnsBond 25

