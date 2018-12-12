In Depression-era London, a now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, along with Michael's three children, are visited by the enigmatic Mary Poppins following a personal loss. Through her unique magical skills, and with the aid of her friend Jack, she helps the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives.
23 February 1983
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Jungle CruiseAnimal CrackersMary Poppins Returns
22 June 1949
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
Mary Poppins ReturnsLittle Women
10 September 1960
Unknown
6' 1½" (1.87 m)
Mary Poppins Returns
1 December 1971
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Mary Poppins Returns
16 October 1925
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Mary Poppins Returns
13 December 1925
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
Mary Poppins Returns
22 February 1950
Unknown
5' 3" (1.6 m)
The Queen's CorgiWild RoseMary Poppins Returns
14 October 1980
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Mary Poppins ReturnsBond 25