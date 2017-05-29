* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Any Major Dude

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 29th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2017
?
new Any Major Dude poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown in UK cinemas on 29th May 2017.
Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Any Major Dude is next showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Sean Baker

Starring:

Scott Brindle, Angelique Fronike, Paul Garner, James Inman, Lisa Wight and Martin George

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Colin is 42 and a gardening journalist. He's starting to suspect his wife, Freya, of harbouring secret yearnings for her ex, the ageing pop star Gordon 'Midge' Midgely, best known for the novelty hit "Be My Bear". But that's not all. Tomorrow morning, the eccentric colonoscopist Dr Woolf will insert a camera and tell him whether he has bowel cancer. Colin has, however, made a solemn vow. If he gets the all clear, he will sing in a rock group at Freya's 40th birthday party. Only one small detail can prevent him stealing the show - he doesn't actually have a band. But with help from Freya's dad, Erwin, a former session musician, he gets his oddball group of friends to help him out. Can Colin overcome all the odds? His band has little talent and the path to rock and roll glory has not gone smoothly. When step-son Jake takes the mike and announces: 'Please welcome on stage...' Will Colin's mouth go dry? Will he be able to go through with it? What if he falls flat on his face? Or what if there's a twist in the tale that no one has seen coming?

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Any Major Dude is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Any Major Dude.

Any Major Dude Cast

Scott Brindle

Scott Brindle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Any Major Dude

Angelique Fronike

Angelique Fronike headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Any Major Dude

Paul Garner

Paul Garner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Any Major Dude

James Inman

James Inman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Any Major Dude

Lisa Wight

Lisa Wight headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Any Major Dude

Martin George

Martin George headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Any Major Dude

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:50 31st May 2017