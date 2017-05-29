Any Major Dude

Movie Synopsis:

Colin is 42 and a gardening journalist. He's starting to suspect his wife, Freya, of harbouring secret yearnings for her ex, the ageing pop star Gordon 'Midge' Midgely, best known for the novelty hit "Be My Bear". But that's not all. Tomorrow morning, the eccentric colonoscopist Dr Woolf will insert a camera and tell him whether he has bowel cancer. Colin has, however, made a solemn vow. If he gets the all clear, he will sing in a rock group at Freya's 40th birthday party. Only one small detail can prevent him stealing the show - he doesn't actually have a band. But with help from Freya's dad, Erwin, a former session musician, he gets his oddball group of friends to help him out. Can Colin overcome all the odds? His band has little talent and the path to rock and roll glory has not gone smoothly. When step-son Jake takes the mike and announces: 'Please welcome on stage...' Will Colin's mouth go dry? Will he be able to go through with it? What if he falls flat on his face? Or what if there's a twist in the tale that no one has seen coming?