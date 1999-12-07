* × Change Settings

Girl Asleep

Edinburgh International Children's Festival Release Date

Thursday 1st June 2017
Contains infrequent strong language and moderate sex references. Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Rosemary Myers

Written by:

Matthew Whittet

Produced by:

Jo Dyer and Rosemary Myers

Starring:

Bethany Whitmore, Harrison Feldman, Amber McMahon, Matthew Whittet, Eamon Farren and Tilda Cobham-Hervey

Genres:

Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The world is closing in on Greta Driscoll. On the cusp of turning fifteen she can't bear to leave her childhood, it contains all the things that give her comfort in this incomprehensible new world. She floats in a bubble of loserdom with her only friend Elliott, until her parents throw her a surprise 15th birthday party and she's flung into a parallel place; a world that's weirdly erotic, a little bit violent and thoroughly ludicrous - only there can she find herself. Based on the critically acclaimed production by Windmill Theatre, Girl Asleep is a journey into the absurd, scary and beautiful heart of the teenage mind.

Reviews

Girl Asleep Cast

Bethany Whitmore

Bethany Whitmore headshot

Date of Birth:

7 December 1999

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Girl Asleep

Harrison Feldman

Harrison Feldman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Girl Asleep

Amber McMahon

Amber McMahon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Girl Asleep

Matthew Whittet

Matthew Whittet headshot

Date of Birth:

4 June 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Girl Asleep

Eamon Farren

Eamon Farren headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Girl Asleep

Tilda Cobham-Hervey

Tilda Cobham-Hervey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Girl Asleep

Recommendations

