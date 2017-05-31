* × Change Settings

Bitch

Sundance Film Festival London Release Date

Friday 2nd June 2017
Directed by:

Marianna Palka

Written by:

Marianna Palka

Produced by:

Michael Moran, Daniel Noah, Josh C. Waller and Elijah Wood

Starring:

Caroline Aaron, Eric Edelstein, Kingston Foster, Ren Hanami, Jaime King and Liisa Lee

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Family, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The provocative tale of a woman who snaps under crushing life pressures and assumes the psyche of a vicious dog. Her philandering, absentee husband is forced to become reacquainted with his four children and sister-in-law as they attempt to keep the family together during this bizarre crisis.

Bitch Cast

Caroline Aaron

Caroline Aaron headshot

Date of Birth:

7 August 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bitch

Eric Edelstein

Eric Edelstein headshot

Date of Birth:

23 April 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4½" (1.94 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bitch

Kingston Foster

Kingston Foster headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bitch

Ren Hanami

Ren Hanami headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bitch

Jaime King

Jaime King headshot

Date of Birth:

23 April 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bitch

Liisa Lee

Liisa Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bitch

