Bushwick

Sundance Film Festival London Release Date

Friday 2nd June 2017
new Bushwick poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott

Written by:

Nick Damici and Graham Reznick

Produced by:

Nate Bolotin, Adam Folk and Joseph Mensch

Starring:

Dave Bautista, Christian Navarro, Brittany Snow, Arturo Castro, Jeremie Harris and Jeff Lima

Genres:

Action, Adventure

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Bushwick tells the story of twenty-year- old Lucy and war veteran Stupe. Texas is trying to secede from the US., and NYC is being used as a negotiation tool. Lucy meets Stupe after coming up from the subway into the military invasion of Brooklyn. Together they decide to cross the treacherous five blocks of Bushwick - littered with looters, local militias, the invading forces, and one crazy cousin - in order to get home and be reunited with Lucy's grandmother.

Bushwick Cast

Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista headshot

Date of Birth:

18 January 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4½" (1.94 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Avengers: Infinity WarBushwickBlade Runner 2049

Christian Navarro

Christian Navarro headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bushwick

Brittany Snow

Brittany Snow headshot

Date of Birth:

9 March 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pitch Perfect 3Bushwick

Arturo Castro

Arturo Castro headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bushwick

Jeremie Harris

Jeremie Harris headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bushwick

Jeff Lima

Jeff Lima headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bushwick

