The Incredible Jessica James

Sundance Film Festival London Release Date

Friday 2nd June 2017
Suitable only for adults.
Directed by:

Jim Strouse

Written by:

Jim Strouse

Produced by:

Michael B. Clark and Alex Turtletaub

Starring:

Noël Wells, Lakeith Stanfield, Chris O'Dowd, Zabryna Guevara, Megan Ketch and Jessica Williams

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An aspiring playwright in New York strikes up a friendship with a guy while on the rebound from a break-up.

Reviews

The Incredible Jessica James Cast

Noël Wells

Noël Wells headshot

Date of Birth:

23 December 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Incredible Jessica James

Lakeith Stanfield

Lakeith Stanfield headshot

Date of Birth:

12 August 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

QuestCrown HeightsThe Incredible Jessica James

Chris O'Dowd

Chris O'Dowd headshot

Date of Birth:

9 October 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Molly's GameCloverfield MovieThe Incredible Jessica James

Zabryna Guevara

Zabryna Guevara headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Incredible Jessica James

Megan Ketch

Megan Ketch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Incredible Jessica James

Jessica Williams

Jessica Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

31 July 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Incredible Jessica James

