Walking Out

8.2 / 93 votes

Sundance Film Festival London Release Date

Saturday 3rd June 2017
new Walking Out poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 4th June 2017.

Directed by:

Alex Smith and Andrew J. Smith

Written by:

David Quammen, Alex Smith and Andrew J. Smith

Produced by:

Brunson Green, Laura Ivey, Alex Smith and Andrew J. Smith

Starring:

Matt Bomer, Lily Gladstone, Alex Neustaedter, Bill Pullman, Ken White, Josh Wiggins and Erik P. Resel

Genres:

Adventure, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Based on the masterpiece, American short story, Walking Out, David, an urban teenager's journey to rural Montana to go hunt big game with his estranged, 'off the grid' father, Cal. As they ascend deep into the wilderness, father and son struggle to connect on any level. A brutal encountering leaves them both with serious injuries in order to survive. survive.

Walking Out Cast

Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer headshot

Date of Birth:

11 October 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Walking Out

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Walking Out

Alex Neustaedter

Alex Neustaedter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Walking Out

Bill Pullman

Bill Pullman headshot

Date of Birth:

17 December 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Walking Out

Ken White

Ken White headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Walking Out

Josh Wiggins

Josh Wiggins headshot

Date of Birth:

2 November 1998

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Walking Out

Erik P. Resel

Erik P. Resel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Walking Out

