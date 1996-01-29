* × Change Settings

The Boy And The Beast Bakemono no ko

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
Current Status:complete

In 6 cinemas on Monday 10th July 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 26th July 2017.

Directed by:

Mamoru Hosoda

Written by:

Mamoru Hosoda

Produced by:

Atsushi Chiba, Takuya Itô, Daisuke Kadoya, Genki Kawamura, Seiji Okuda and Yuichiro Sato

Starring:

Bryn Apprill, Kumiko Asô, Morgan Berry, Jessica Cavanagh, Luci Christian and Lily Franky

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Animation, Fantasy

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 54 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The latest feature film from award-winning Japanese director Mamoru Hosoda (Summer Wars, Wolf Children): When Kyuta, a young orphan living on the streets of Shibuya, stumbles into a fantastic world of beasts, he's taken in by Kumatetsu, a gruff, rough-around-the-edges warrior beast who's been searching for the perfect apprentice. Despite their constant bickering, Kyuta and Kumatetsu begin training together and slowly form a bond as surrogate father and son. But when a deep darkness threatens to throw the human and beast worlds into chaos, the strong bond between this unlikely family will be put to ultimate test-a final showdown that will only be won if the two can finally work together using all of their combined strength and courage.

The Boy And The Beast Cast

Bryn Apprill

Bryn Apprill headshot

Date of Birth:

29 January 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Kumiko Asô

Kumiko Asô headshot

Date of Birth:

17 June 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3¾" (1.62 m)

Morgan Berry

Morgan Berry headshot

Date of Birth:

27 April 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Jessica Cavanagh

Jessica Cavanagh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Luci Christian

Luci Christian headshot

Date of Birth:

18 March 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1½" (1.56 m)

Lily Franky

Lily Franky headshot

Date of Birth:

4 November 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

