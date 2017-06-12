* × Change Settings

Dispossession: The Great Social Housing Swindle

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 15th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
In 1 cinema on Thursday 15th June 2017

Directed by:

Paul Sng

Written by:

Paul Sng

Produced by:

Paul Sng

Starring:

Nicola Sturgeon, Peter Hitchens, Caroline Lucas, Rushanara Ali and Danny Dorling

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

For some people, a housing crisis means not getting planning permission for a loft conversion. For others it means, quite simply, losing their home. Dispossession: The Great Social Housing Swindle is a feature documentary directed by Paul Sng (Sleaford Mods - Invisible Britain) and narrated by Maxine Peake, exploring the catastrophic failures that have led to a chronic shortage of social housing in Britain. The film focuses on the neglect, demolition and regeneration of council estates across the UK and investigates how the state works with the private sector to demolish council estates to build on the land they stand on, making properties that are unaffordable to the majority of people. Dispossession is the story of people fighting for their communities, of people who know the difference between a house and a home, and who believe that housing is a human right, not an expensive luxury.

Reviews

Dispossession: The Great Social Housing Swindle Cast

Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon headshot

Date of Birth:

1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dispossession: The Great Social Housing Swindle

Peter Hitchens

Peter Hitchens headshot

Date of Birth:

28 October 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dispossession: The Great Social Housing Swindle

Caroline Lucas

Caroline Lucas headshot

Date of Birth:

9 December 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dispossession: The Great Social Housing Swindle

Rushanara Ali

Rushanara Ali headshot

Date of Birth:

14 March 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dispossession: The Great Social Housing Swindle

Danny Dorling

Danny Dorling headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dispossession: The Great Social Housing Swindle

