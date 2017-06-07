* × Change Settings

Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 7th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
new Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 13th June 2017.

Directed by:

Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested

Written by:

Mark Monroe

Produced by:

Gretchen McGowan

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A look at the current state of Syria amidst war and chaos in 2017, featuring stories of survival and observations by political experts from around the world.

