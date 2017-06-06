* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Spettacolo

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Friday 9th June 2017
new Spettacolo poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Spettacolo is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Jeff Malmberg and Chris Shellen

Produced by:

Jeff Malmberg, Matt Radecki and Chris Shellen

Starring:

Andrea Cresti, Chiara Del Ciondolo, Gianna Fiore, Gianpiero Giglioni, Nagis Grappi and Alpo Mangiavacchi

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Once upon a time there was a tiny hill town in Tuscany that found a remarkable way to confront their issues - they turned their lives into a play. "Spettacolo" is a portrait of this 50-year-old tradition, where their piazza becomes their stage and every villager from 6 to 90 plays a part - the role of themselves.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Spettacolo.

Spettacolo Cast

Andrea Cresti

Andrea Cresti headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spettacolo

Chiara Del Ciondolo

Chiara Del Ciondolo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spettacolo

Gianna Fiore

Gianna Fiore headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spettacolo

Gianpiero Giglioni

Gianpiero Giglioni headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spettacolo

Nagis Grappi

Nagis Grappi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spettacolo

Alpo Mangiavacchi

Alpo Mangiavacchi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spettacolo

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 21:28 6th June 2017