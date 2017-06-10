* × Change Settings

Ask the Sexpert

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Saturday 10th June 2017
Directed by:

Vaishali Sinha

Produced by:

Mridu Chandra and Vaishali Sinha

Genres:

Comedy, Documentary, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A longtime sex advice columnist gains popularity against the backdrop of a ban on comprehensive sex-education in schools in several Indian states.

