* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Chavela

8.1 / 33 votes

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Saturday 10th June 2017
new Chavela poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Catherine Gund and Daresha Kyi

Produced by:

Agnes Gund, Catherine Gund, Daresha Kyi and Pepita Serrano

Starring:

Pedro Almodóvar, Elena Benarroch, Miguel Bosé, Alicia Elena Pérez Duarte, Liliana Felipe and Patria Jiménez Flores

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, History, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Through its lyrical structure, Chavela will take viewers on an evocative, thought-provoking journey through the iconoclastic life of game-changing artist Chavela Vargas. Centered around never before-seen interview footage of Chavela shot 20 years before her death in 2012, and guided by the stories in Chavela's songs, and the myths and tales others have told about her - as well as those she spread about herself - the film weaves an arresting portrait of a woman who dared to dress, speak, sing, and dream her unique life into being.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Chavela.

Chavela Cast

Pedro Almodóvar

Pedro Almodóvar headshot

Date of Birth:

25 September 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chavela

Elena Benarroch

Elena Benarroch headshot

Date of Birth:

1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chavela

Miguel Bosé

Miguel Bosé headshot

Date of Birth:

3 April 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1¼" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chavela

Alicia Elena Pérez Duarte

Alicia Elena Pérez Duarte headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chavela

Liliana Felipe

Liliana Felipe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chavela

Patria Jiménez Flores

Patria Jiménez Flores headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chavela

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:04 10th June 2017