Through its lyrical structure, Chavela will take viewers on an evocative, thought-provoking journey through the iconoclastic life of game-changing artist Chavela Vargas. Centered around never before-seen interview footage of Chavela shot 20 years before her death in 2012, and guided by the stories in Chavela's songs, and the myths and tales others have told about her - as well as those she spread about herself - the film weaves an arresting portrait of a woman who dared to dress, speak, sing, and dream her unique life into being.
25 September 1949
Unknown
5' 9¾" (1.77 m)
Chavela
1955
Unknown
Unknown
Chavela
3 April 1956
Unknown
6' 1¼" (1.86 m)
Chavela
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Chavela
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Chavela
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Chavela