Concrete Love Die Böhms: Architektur einer Familie

Architecture Film Festival London Release Date

Saturday 10th June 2017
new Concrete Love poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Maurizius Staerkle-Drux

Written by:

Maurizius Staerkle-Drux

Produced by:

Lisa Blatter, Jan Gassmann and Carl-Ludwig Rettinger

Starring:

Gottfried Böhm, Elisabeth Böhm, Paul Böhm, Peter Böhm, Stephan Böhm and Anton Böhm

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, Drama, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Germany's most important architect, aged 94 works every day on construction projects with his sons Stephan, Peter and Paul. He's been preventing them from becoming independent, but then the family loses its emotional center: Elisabeth - who was also an architect - wife, mother and their most important source of inspiration.

Reviews

