Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Unrated

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Saturday 10th June 2017
Suitable only for adults.
Directed by:

Jon Carey and Adam Darke

Produced by:

Jon Carey, Adam Darke and Leo Pearlman

Starring:

John Fashanu and Justin Fashanu

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Rich archive and emotional interviews are at the core of this telling of the turbulent life of British footballer Justin Fashanu. His coming out in an age of widespread homophobia not only damaged his football career, but led to the demise of his relationship with the brother with whom he shared a painful early history and a lifelong rivalry.

Reviews

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story Cast

John Fashanu

John Fashanu headshot

Date of Birth:

18 September 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Justin Fashanu

Justin Fashanu headshot

Date of Birth:

19 February 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

