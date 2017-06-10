* × Change Settings

Jaha's Promise

Unrated

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Saturday 10th June 2017
new Jaha's Promise poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:released

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 14th June 2017.

Directed by:

Patrick Farrelly and Kate O'Callaghan

Produced by:

Patrick Farrelly and Kate O'Callaghan

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A documentary about the life and activism of Jaha Dukureh, a Gambian anti-female genital mutilation campaigner who returns to her country of birth to confront the harmful tradition that she and 200 million women and girls have undergone globally.

