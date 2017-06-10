* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Risk

6.4 / 349 votes

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Saturday 10th June 2017
new Risk poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 11th July 2017.

Directed by:

Laura Poitras

Written by:

Laura Poitras

Produced by:

Brenda Coughlin, Yoni Golijov, Jonah Greenstein, Kirsten Johnson, Melody London, Anne Neczypor, Laura Poitras and Katy Scoggin

Starring:

Hillary Clinton, Amal Clooney, Lady Gaga, Barack Obama, Donald J. Trump and Slavoj Zizek

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Filmed over six years, Risk is a character study that collides with a high stakes election year and its controversial aftermath. Cornered in a tiny building for half a decade, Julian Assange is undeterred even as the legal jeopardy he faces threatens to undermine the organisation he leads and fracture the movement he inspired. Capturing this story, director Laura Poitras finds herself caught between the motives and contradictions of Assange and his inner circle.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Risk.

Risk Cast

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton headshot

Date of Birth:

26 October 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maya Angelou and Still I RiseRisk

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney headshot

Date of Birth:

3 February 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Risk

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga headshot

Date of Birth:

28 March 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Risk

Barack Obama

Barack Obama headshot

Date of Birth:

4 August 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Risk

Donald J. Trump

Donald J. Trump headshot

Date of Birth:

14 June 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Risk

Slavoj Zizek

Slavoj Zizek headshot

Date of Birth:

21 March 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Risk

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:04 10th June 2017