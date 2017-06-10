* × Change Settings

The Last Animals

8.8 / 12 votes

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Saturday 10th June 2017
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Kate Brooks

Written by:

Kate Brooks and Mark Monroe

Produced by:

Kate Brooks, Christine O'Malley, Elizabeth Shea and Stephanie Soechtig

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Last Animals is a story about an extraordinary group of people who go to incredible lengths to save the planet's last animals. The documentary follows the conservationists, scientists and activists battling poachers and transnational trafficking syndicates to protect elephants and rhinos from extinction. From Africa's front lines to behind the scenes of Asian markets, the film takes an intense look at the global response to this slaughter and the desperate measures to genetically rescue the Northern White rhinos who are on the edge of extinction.

Reviews

