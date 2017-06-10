* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Gasht-e ershad 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 11th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
?
new Gasht-e ershad 2 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Gasht-e ershad 2 is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Saeed Soheili

Starring:

Bahare Afshari, Hamid Farokhnezhad, Poulad Kimiayi, Mehdi Mahani, Tarlan Parvaneh and Omid Roohani

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After 5 years Abbas and Hassan are released from prison. They go after A'ta. All these years he was in coma, but recently got better and is back to normal life. The three guys team up once again and go after a decent job. But after many attempts to go straight they forced to back into the world of illegal jobs.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Gasht-e ershad 2 is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Gasht-e ershad 2.

Gasht-e ershad 2 Cast

Bahare Afshari

Bahare Afshari headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gasht-e ershad 2

Hamid Farokhnezhad

Hamid Farokhnezhad headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gasht-e ershad 2

Poulad Kimiayi

Poulad Kimiayi headshot

Date of Birth:

1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gasht-e ershad 2

Mehdi Mahani

Mehdi Mahani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gasht-e ershad 2

Tarlan Parvaneh

Tarlan Parvaneh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gasht-e ershad 2

Omid Roohani

Omid Roohani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gasht-e ershad 2

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:04 10th June 2017