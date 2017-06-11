* × Change Settings

Unrest

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Sunday 11th June 2017
new Unrest poster
Directed by:

Jennifer Brea

Written by:

Jennifer Brea and Kim Roberts

Produced by:

Leslie Berriman, Jennifer Brea, Lindsey Dryden, Patricia E. Gillespie, Anne Troldtoft Hjorth, Reid Hoffman, Nion McEvoy, Alysa Nahmias, Mara Sandler, Michael J. Thies and Michelle Yee

Starring:

Jennifer Brea, Omar Wasow, Jessica l e Taylor, Samuel Bearman, Ruby Taylor and Colin Taylor

Genres:

Documentary, Drama, History, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When Harvard PhD student Jennifer Brea is struck down at 28 by a fever that leaves her bedridden, doctors tell her it's "all in her head." Determined to live, she turns her camera on herself and her community, a hidden world of millions confined to their homes and bedrooms by ME, commonly called chronic fatigue syndrome.

Reviews

Unrest Cast

