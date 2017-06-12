* × Change Settings

Jonas Kaufmann My Italy

Monday 12th June 2017

September-December 2017
Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 12th July 2017.

Documentary

Italian

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

There is no other place in the world like Italy: the sun and the sea salt, the scent of the citrus & coffee, a seductive gaze, an incomparable song rising from the heart. Anca Monica Pandelea's film documents Kaufmann's special affinity with the Italian language, the Italian way of life and culture - and also, of course, the music.

Jonas presents his personal tribute to a culture where the influence and beauty of Opera goes beyond the walls of the theatre. Puccini and Verdi are not the central figures of the concert however, but the hits from tenors like Enrico Caruso & Lucio Dalla. The concert was recorded in Teatro Carignano in Turin, the Orchestra Sinfonica Nazionalle della RAI accompanies the star under the baton of Jochen Rieder. Kaufmann sings popular songs like "Torna a Surriento", "Cor'ngrato", " Mattinata", "Parla pie piano", "Caruso" & "Il canto".

