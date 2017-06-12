* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The King Deoking

7.1 / 369 votes

London Korean Film Festival Release Date

Monday 12th June 2017
new The King poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 26th June 2017.

Directed by:

Jae-rim Han

Starring:

In-sung Jo, Seong-woo Bae, Woo-sung Jung, Jun-yeol Ryu, Eun-chae Jung and Ah-jung Kim

Genres:

Crime, Drama

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

2 hours 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Park Tae Soo was born to a difficult family, one day he wanted to be a prosecutor. He was able to achieve his dream accepted in one of the best university in South Korea and became a prosecutor. Park Tae Soo is one of the best prosecutor although he is the youngest among them. Then everything changed when he meet Han Kang Sik, prosecutor who has the power of the king, but then Tae Soo see what's behind the curtain, the movie reflected the power of the prosecutors on the 90s.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The King.

The King Cast

In-sung Jo

In-sung Jo headshot

Date of Birth:

28 July 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The King

Seong-woo Bae

Seong-woo Bae headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The King

Woo-sung Jung

Woo-sung Jung headshot

Date of Birth:

20 March 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The King

Jun-yeol Ryu

Jun-yeol Ryu headshot

Date of Birth:

25 September 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The King

Eun-chae Jung

Eun-chae Jung headshot

Date of Birth:

24 November 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The King

Ah-jung Kim

Ah-jung Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

16 October 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The King

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:08 12th June 2017