Movie Synopsis:

Park Tae Soo was born to a difficult family, one day he wanted to be a prosecutor. He was able to achieve his dream accepted in one of the best university in South Korea and became a prosecutor. Park Tae Soo is one of the best prosecutor although he is the youngest among them. Then everything changed when he meet Han Kang Sik, prosecutor who has the power of the king, but then Tae Soo see what's behind the curtain, the movie reflected the power of the prosecutors on the 90s.