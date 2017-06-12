* × Change Settings

American Valhalla

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 13th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Josh Homme and Andreas Neumann

Written by:

Joss Crowley

Produced by:

Joss Crowley, Josh Homme and Andreas Neumann

Starring:

Iggy Pop, Anthony Bourdain, Josh Homme, Matt Helders, Troy Van Leeuwen and Matt Sweeney

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Directed by Andreas Neumann and Joshua Homme, American Valhalla tells the story of an unlikely musical collaboration between two mavericks of American rock: Joshua Homme, frontman of Queens of the Stone Age and Iggy Pop, the Godfather of Punk. The film, co-directed by Homme, follows the recording of Iggy's final album 'Post Pop Depression' in the California desert, with his band comprising of Homme, his QOTSA bandmate Dean Fertita and Arctic Monkeys' drummer, Matt Helders, as well as the explosive tour that builds to a crowning performance at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall. Featuring stunning cinematography and intimate access, American Valhalla reveals the growth of an intense bond between the musicians who have taken to heart the mantra: "you risk nothing you gain nothing.

American Valhalla Cast

Iggy Pop

Date of Birth:

21 April 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Anthony Bourdain

Date of Birth:

25 June 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Josh Homme

Date of Birth:

17 May 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4½" (1.94 m)

Matt Helders

Date of Birth:

7 May 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Troy Van Leeuwen

Date of Birth:

5 January 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Matt Sweeney

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

