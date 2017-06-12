* × Change Settings

Bending the Arc

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Tuesday 13th June 2017
new Bending the Arc poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Sheffield Doc/Fest. Show listing.

Directed by:

Kief Davidson and Pedro Kos

Written by:

Cori Shepherd Stern

Produced by:

Kief Davidson, Judy Korin, David Murdock and Cori Shepherd Stern

Starring:

Paul Farmer, Ophelia Dahl, Jim Yong Kim, Jaime Bayona, Catherine Betrand-Farmer and Agnes Binagwaho

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The epic story of the global health movement is seen through the intimate narrative of Dr. Paul Farmer, Dr. Jim Yong Kim, and other courageous doctors and patients who led the fight, against seemingly insurmountable obstacles, to bring medical care to the poorest people and most neglected regions around the world.

Reviews

Bending the Arc Cast

Paul Farmer

Paul Farmer headshot

Date of Birth:

26 October 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bending the Arc

Ophelia Dahl

Ophelia Dahl headshot

Date of Birth:

12 May 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bending the Arc

Jim Yong Kim

Jim Yong Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bending the Arc

Jaime Bayona

Jaime Bayona headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bending the Arc

Catherine Betrand-Farmer

Catherine Betrand-Farmer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bending the Arc

Agnes Binagwaho

Agnes Binagwaho headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bending the Arc

