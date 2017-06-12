Insha'Allah Democracy

In this personal exploration of the politics of turbulent post 9/11 Pakistan, filmmaker Mohammed Naqvi goes in search of a leader who can keep him safe in a climate of escalating terror attacks. He finds himself drawn to the exiled enigmatic General Musharraf, filming him over four years. The former president hopes to govern once again, but is soon accused of treason.
