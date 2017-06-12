* × Change Settings

Insha'Allah Democracy

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Tuesday 13th June 2017
Directed by:

Mohammed Naqvi

Written by:

Mohammed Naqvi

Produced by:

Jared Goldman, Mohammed Naqvi and Jenny Raskin

Starring:

Benazir Bhutto, Pervez Musharraf and Nawaz Sharif

Genres:

Comedy, Documentary, History, News

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In this personal exploration of the politics of turbulent post 9/11 Pakistan, filmmaker Mohammed Naqvi goes in search of a leader who can keep him safe in a climate of escalating terror attacks. He finds himself drawn to the exiled enigmatic General Musharraf, filming him over four years. The former president hopes to govern once again, but is soon accused of treason.

Reviews

Insha'Allah Democracy Cast

Benazir Bhutto

Benazir Bhutto headshot

Date of Birth:

21 June 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Insha'Allah Democracy

Pervez Musharraf

Pervez Musharraf headshot

Date of Birth:

11 August 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Insha'Allah Democracy

Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Insha'Allah Democracy

