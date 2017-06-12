* × Change Settings

Genocidal Organ Gyakusatsu kikan

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 14th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
?
new Genocidal Organ poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 14th June 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Shûkô Murase

Written by:

Project Itoh and Shûkô Murase

Produced by:

Koji Yamamoto

Starring:

Yuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Yûichi Nakamura, Kaito Ishikawa, Akio Ôtsuka, Sanae Kobayashi and Satoshi Mikami

Genres:

Animation, Sci-Fi

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set in a time when Sarajevo was obliterated by a homemade nuclear device, the story reflects a world inundated with genocide. An American man by the name of John Paul seems to be responsible for all of this and intelligence agent Clavis Shepherd treks across the wasteland of the world to find him and the eponymous "genocidal organ."

Reviews

Genocidal Organ Cast

Yuki Kaji

Yuki Kaji headshot

Date of Birth:

3 September 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Genocidal Organ

Takahiro Sakurai

Takahiro Sakurai headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Genocidal Organ

Yûichi Nakamura

Yûichi Nakamura headshot

Date of Birth:

20 February 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Genocidal Organ

Kaito Ishikawa

Kaito Ishikawa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Genocidal Organ

Akio Ôtsuka

Akio Ôtsuka headshot

Date of Birth:

24 November 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Genocidal Organ

Sanae Kobayashi

Sanae Kobayashi headshot

Date of Birth:

26 January 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Genocidal Organ

Satoshi Mikami

Satoshi Mikami headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Genocidal Organ

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:08 12th June 2017