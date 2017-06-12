* × Change Settings

Weirdos

Canada Now Release Date

Thursday 15th June 2017
Directed by:

Bruce McDonald

Written by:

Daniel MacIvor

Produced by:

Marc Almon, Mike MacMillan and Marc Tetreault

Starring:

Dylan Authors, Rhys Bevan-John, Francine Deschepper, Mateo Giovannetti, Allan Hawco and Max Humphreys

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Nova Scotia. 1976. It's the weekend of the American Bicentennial and 15-year-old Kit is running away from home. Enlisting the help of his girlfriend Alice, Kit hitchhikes through the stunning maritime landscape towards a new home with his glamorous, artistic mother Laura. However, as Kit and Alice near their final destination they find their relationship tested as Kit approaches a realization that will change his life forever.

