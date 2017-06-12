* × Change Settings

Forgotten Man

East End Film Festival Release Date

Friday 16th June 2017
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Arran Shearing

Written by:

Arran Shearing

Produced by:

Anna Jancsó, Joseph Kitson, Marc Petey and Arran Shearing

Starring:

Obi Abili, Will Alexander, Oya Bacak, Ben Roper Curzon, Tyler Dawson and Harry Ditson

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Forgotten Man tells the story of Carl, a troubled young actor in an East London Theatre Company for the homeless with a history of incarceration. When the opening night of his new play ends with an actor fighting an audience member, Carl, in the affluent attire from his play, abandons the theatre for the bustling streets of contemporary London. He meets Meredith, a wealthy out-of-towner in London for a funeral. Their sweet romance has Carl risking a parole violation to pursue another life, but when Meredith invites Carl to see the very play he is the lead actor in, and the theatre erupts in violent conflict, Carl is found trapped between his desire and obligation.

Reviews

